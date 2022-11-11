Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($17.85) to GBX 1,650 ($19.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

