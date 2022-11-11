Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Target by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $267,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

