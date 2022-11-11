Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SAP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SAP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on SAP from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($122.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Company Profile

SAP stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

