Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

