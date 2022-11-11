Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,702 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 14.3 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

