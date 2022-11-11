Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

