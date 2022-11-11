Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 112,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,089,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,488,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

