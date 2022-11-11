Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $23,846,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $16,578,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $14,291,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $110.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.