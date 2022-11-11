Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $53,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

