Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,365,000. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 188.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

