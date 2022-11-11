Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 261 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Stock Up 14.6 %

ASML Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $560.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

