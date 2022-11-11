Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 29,631 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,022.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,418,000 after buying an additional 8,742,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

