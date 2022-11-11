Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $103,328,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $280,796,380.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,436 shares of company stock worth $78,595,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $168.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

