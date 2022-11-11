Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 6.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.88 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

