Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 7,552 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 164.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

