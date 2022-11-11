Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 31,431 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,440,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,078,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,948,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 203,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 343,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 142,692 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

