Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,944 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $83.80.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.