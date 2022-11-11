Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 97 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Shares of DE opened at $407.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

