Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 10.3 %

PYPL opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

