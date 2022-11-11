Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $67.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

