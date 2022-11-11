Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

