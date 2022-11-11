Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.75 on Friday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 32.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $21,186,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

