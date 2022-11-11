Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Holdings Boosted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Further Reading

