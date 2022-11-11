Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

