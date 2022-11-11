Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 6.9 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

