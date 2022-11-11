iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

EFG stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.