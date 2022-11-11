iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,199.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 594,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,259,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,287,000 after acquiring an additional 458,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 653.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 466,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.