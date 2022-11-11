iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $61,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

