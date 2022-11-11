iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.