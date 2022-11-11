iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $366.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.89. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

