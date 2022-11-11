iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SUB opened at $103.35 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

