iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Position Reduced by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,401,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,360,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,479,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,500,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.