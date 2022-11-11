Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

