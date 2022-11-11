Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on K. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.51.

K stock opened at C$5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

