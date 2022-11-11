John Yogi Spence Acquires 4,000 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Yogi Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, John Yogi Spence acquired 3,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,690.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Yogi Spence bought 3,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.65 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 197,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 331.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,669 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

