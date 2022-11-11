Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

