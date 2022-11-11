Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

