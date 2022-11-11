Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 10,002 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Trading Up 8.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

