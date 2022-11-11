Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,257 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.