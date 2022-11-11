Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 2,348 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NetApp were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,709,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 176.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after acquiring an additional 411,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

