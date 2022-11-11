Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 2,900 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

MRO stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

