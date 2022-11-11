Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 635 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

NYSE MOH opened at $329.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.20 and a 200 day moving average of $317.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

