Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

