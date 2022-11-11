Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,522 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 5.5 %

Dover stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.