Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 564 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.08.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

