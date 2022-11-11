Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 627 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,855.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,485.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $1,238,183.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $1,238,183.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,716 shares of company stock worth $7,368,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM opened at $350.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $719.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.