Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

NYSE CPT opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

