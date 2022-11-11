Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.45.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $344.91 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $389.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.56.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.