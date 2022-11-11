Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $357.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.45 and its 200 day moving average is $364.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

