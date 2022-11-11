Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

